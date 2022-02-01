MORROW COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

JANUARY TRANSACTIONS

1430 CR 26, William and Virginia Schindley trustees to Troy Whitt and Haleigh Edwards, $187,000.

1071 CR 213, Cody Lyon to Prairyerth LLC, $83,000.

5323 TR 213, Summeranne Appleman to Christopher Taylor, $245,000.

1891 CR 170, Jordon Connor and Leah Demain to Benjamin and Hannah Campbell, $210,000.

207 Marion St., Cardington, Andrew Orecchio to Brian and Karen Stone, $187,000.

334 Main St., Cardington, Davie Kaelber to Thomas and Brandi Smith, $98,000.

122 Walnut St., Cardington, Lea Ann Maceyko to James Violet and Madalyn Williams, $145,000.

123 Nichols St, Cardington, Green Convertible Investment Trust to Rickey and Nicole Streich, $122,800.

320 Chesterville Ave., Cardington, Trimble and Janice Haynes to William Bagwell, $120,000.

6103 TR 191, Timothy and Melanie Foshee to Joseph Isham and Geri Ross, $379,000.

6101 TR 175, Mary Bynum and Levi Heilers to Shawn and Amy Rinehart, $182,350.

2461 TR 181, Silverline Enterprises to Samuel Augustine and Rachel Dunfee, $316,000.

2614 TR 181, Walter and Karen Herren to Schwartz Quality Construction LLC, $110,000.

Lot 122, David and Catherine Hoffman to Shane and Elena Hart, $6,300.

Lots 208-211, David and Jodi Crawford to Jaret Gable, $159,000.

4885 TR 121, Keith and Ruth Ann Linnabary trustees to Chelsea Campbell, $287,500.

466 Lee St., Mount Gilead, Veard-Lee Court Limited Partnership to Owens of Ohio National Investments LLC, $1,308,500.

616 Whetstone Drive, Mount Gilead, RJS Construction Services LLC to Penny Wells, $310,000.

CR 114, Laura Pearce to Bruner Land Company, $685,000.

4465CR 124, 365 Land LLC to Patrick and Chandra Burns, $254,000.

3399 CR 24, Kevin Heacock to Mark and Jennifer Swabinsky, $80,000.

4777 TR 35, CR 40, Gregory and Wendy Karcher to Michael and Rietschlin, $1,088,582.

3786 TR21, Bonnie VanSickle to Kenneth Lybarger, $98,900.

2186 CR 24, JLS to Tricia Piliado and Stephanie HILL, $490,000.

3784 TR 144, Cardington Community Food Pantry to Stanley and Cecelia Harper, $47,500.

686- SR 229, Chris and Kelly Barnett to Cordell Smith, $205,000.

4091 CR 60, Erin and Kanda Benner to Kimberly Rose, $204,000.

7069 SR 61, Wilford and Portia Keil to Aaron Carsner, $50,000.

Source: Morrow County Auditor

