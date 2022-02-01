MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Quilting Guild is celebrating 30 years of quilting in 2022.

Their first meeting of the new year on Jan. 15, welcomed new officers Kim Porter, president; vice president Luane Campbell; secretary JoAnne Hamblin; and Kristin Crump, treasurer. Quilting fun began with a demonstration by guest, Kyle Huvler, of a square within a square block cut to be re-sewn into a star block, which could be used to create a Quilt of Valor, one of the charity organizations the guild supports.

Challenges were introduced by Campbell for the coming year which included valentines, Celtic twists, and 30th anniversary projects spotlighting sweetpeas, pearls, and the color green. Members were also challenged to complete their UFOs (unfinished objects), hopefully to be entered in the 2022 quilt show scheduled for Oct. 1-2.

Guild members are looking forward to their spring retreat hoping to complete some of their UFOs and to learn new skills and to make new quilting friends.

The year will also include a party to celebrate the 30-year milestone and there will be gifts for everyone throughout the year.

The Morrow County Quilting Guild meets the third Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St., Mount Gilead.

New members are always welcome.

Morrow County Quilting Guild officers for 2022, from left: Kristin Crump, treasurer; vice president Luane Campbell; president Kim Porter; and secretary JoAnne Hamblin.

Group plans yearlong events