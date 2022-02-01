Seniors make Valentine crafts

Cardington seniors met for their monthly session at the Seniors Center on Jan. 28 and made Valentine crafts. These were made under the direction of Terry Connor, the center’s activity director.

They made a pink and red flower by gluing Tootise Roll suckers and then sticking various size paper petals to them.

The February program will be given by representative from the Alzheimers Association. They will inform the group about the symptoms and treatment programs that are available.

Cardington seniors will meet next at noon on Friday, Feb. 25. Reservations and cancelations must be made before noon Thursday, Feb. 24.

Providing date/oatmeal cookies for this meeting was Marie Christiano.