Chamber members enjoy Business After Hours

MOUNT GILEAD — Despite frigid temperatures Thursday, Chamber of Commerce members came out to enjoy conversation, networking, hors d’oeuvres and a glass of wine at the first Business After Hours in two years.

The event was hosted by Kate Stuttler and Lindsey Wells at the Village Gathering Place downtown.

Chamber President Erin Kelty took a few minutes to roast retiring Morrow County Sentinel Editor Anthony Conchel. Frank Hickman talked about how much Conchel’s community spirit and friendship meant to him and to Morrow County.

Chamber Director Angela Powel presented Conchel with a letter of commendation for his work at the paper and in the community.

Conchel encouraged Chamber members to continue supporting the Sentinel and noted that it was important to keep the newspaper viable, not only for sports, but for county news and events.

LeAnne Gompf said that it was the first Business After Hours since 2019 before the pandemic. There have been several ribbon cuttings for new businesses. However this was the first evening event that was dedicated to members having a couple hours to visit and enjoy conversation.

Upcoming events

• Battle of the Businesses at EndZone in Mount Gilead, Feb. 10.

• February Lunch and Learn at Handlebar Ranch from noon to 1 p.m. Speaker is Joey Powell, OhioHealth Safety Officer. His topic is Business Continuity and Emergency planning.

• First Annual Reverse Raffle March 12 from 5-9 p.m.

More information at Morrow County Chamber of Commerce website: morrowchamber.com.

Hearing announcements at Business After Hours are, from left: Lydia Morgan, Lindsey Wells, Mike and Georgean Schmidt.