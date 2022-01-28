Meetings, events

• Edison village council meeting, Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building, 103 N. Boundary St.

• Morrow County Hospital will host a Red Cross Blood Drive in Room A in the lower level of the hospital on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call Human Resources at 419-949-3089, 1-800-REDCROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, using sponsor code: MorrowHospital. All donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email for their donation.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

