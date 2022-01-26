Sentinel wins two ONMA awards

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Sentinel won two awards in the 2022 Osman C. Hooper Non-Daily Newspaper Contest.

Correspondent Alberta Stojkovic’s piece, Old-Fashioned Love Story on a couple reunited after 40 years, won in Best Local Profile. It was a profile of Steve and Marilyn Dabney after their May 22, 2021 wedding.

Editor Anthony Conchel won in Best Feature category for a selection of stories on the village of Johnsville, E.D. S The Sauce Guys, Giving Back in Colby’s Memory and Memories: History of HPM.

“Alberta has been a valued contributor to the newspaper for many years. This story is just one of dozens she has done profiling local residents. She really connects with our community,” Conchel said.

First through third places will be announced during a virtual ceremony later this month, according to the contest sponsor Ohio News Media Association.

The contest is named after an important Ohio journalist. When the ONMA was established in 1933 as the Ohio Newspaper Association, Hooper was already a significant contributor to the organization. For many years he conducted the annual “Ohio Newspaper Show” which was held as part of the Buckeye Press Association convention in Columbus.

At the turn of the century, the Buckeye Press Association, which represented weekly newspaper publishers, and the Associated Ohio Dailies were conducting separate events. ONA’s founding was the result of their merger into a single state trade association.

