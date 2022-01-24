Mount Gilead football team receives Academic All-Ohio award

MOUNT GILEAD — The 2021 Mount Gilead High School football team recently received the Academic All-Ohio award from the Ohio Football Coaches Association.

To receive this award, your team’s cumulative GPA must be in the top 10% of all the teams in the state of Ohio. It is an honor to receive this award as there are over 700 High School football programs in the state. The team GPA only includes sophomores, juniors, and seniors because after the fall season is concluded, freshmen do not yet have an official GPA.

The team’s lettermen weighted team GPA was 3.41. This is the first time in school history that Mount Gilead has received this distinction.

Head Coach Mike Reid expressed his appreciation for both his team’s efforts and for the efforts of the teaching staff and administration at Mount Gilead High School.

“This is quite an honor. I am very proud of our team’s hard work and dedication in the classroom. This is one area, a very important area, in which we have set pretty high goals. It is a testament to their character and growth as young men to have earned this distinction,” Reid said.

“It also reflects the incredible commitment to academic excellence of the administration, faculty and staff at the school. I am proud of the growth of his team over the past year on the football field, in the weight room, in the classroom, and in service to the community. The boys on this team are growing into fine young men.”

