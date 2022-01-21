Bowl for the Cure coming

The 15th annual Bowl for the Cure will be held at Morrow Lanes Saturday, Feb. 19. There will be two sessions, one at 1 p.m. and the second at 3 p.m.

Please note these are new hours.

The event will be held in memory of Kendra Benson, niece of Debbie Popp, who with her husband, owns and operates Morrow Lanes.

This event will support the “Spirit of Hope” at Marion General Hospital, which assists breast cancer patients.

There will be prizes awarded and the snack bar will offer food. Alleys will be available on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, call Morrow Lanes at 419-864-3941.