CARDINGTON FFA

Members of the Cardington-Lincoln FFA Chapter recently competed in the advanced and novice parliamentary procedure contests beginning at the county level.

In this county contest, the teams were asked to run a meeting under Robert’s Rules of Order. in the novice division, students must say their opening ceremonies, run the meeting with proper abilities and debates and then finish with closing ceremonies. In the advanced division, the team is asked to perform the same idea but they are not required to conduct opening or closing ceremonies. Also required is the conducting of more debates and abilities.

Both teams placed first in the county competition.

During competition a week later the teams earned the same results and advanced to the district competition where the novice team placed second and the advanced team placed first, earning both teams the ability to compete in the State Parliamentary Procedure contest.

The novice team members, Aaron Howard, Sophia Goers, Veronika Garcia, Brayden Lackey, Madison Caulkins, Lane Hughes, Morgan Powell and Rylee Donkin won their room’s competition and advanced to the novice finals. From there the team wound up with the fourth place spot in the state.

One week later, the advacned team of Ryan Spires, Sarah Perry, Dana Congrove, Autumn Holt, Alexis Peters and Brooke Clapham competed strongly in the preliminary meeting, placing seventh in the state.

Cardington Advanced Parliamentary Procedure team. Members, from left: l-r: Autumn Holt, Alexis Peters, Ryan Spires, Brooke Clapham, Dana Congrove and Sarah Perry. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/01/web1_Advanced-Parliamentray-Procedure-Team-2022.jpg Cardington Advanced Parliamentary Procedure team. Members, from left: l-r: Autumn Holt, Alexis Peters, Ryan Spires, Brooke Clapham, Dana Congrove and Sarah Perry. Courtesy photos Novice Parliamentary Procedure Team at state competition. Members, from left: Rylee Donkin, Morgan Powell, Lane Hughes, Madison Caulkins, Brayden Lackey, Aaron Howard, Sophia Goers and Veronika Garcia. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/01/web1_Novice-Parliamentary-Procedure-team-2022.jpg Novice Parliamentary Procedure Team at state competition. Members, from left: Rylee Donkin, Morgan Powell, Lane Hughes, Madison Caulkins, Brayden Lackey, Aaron Howard, Sophia Goers and Veronika Garcia. Courtesy photos