MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Jan. 11-16

ASSIST EMS

Officer provided assistance to county EMS with a female having difficulty breathing. She was transported to the hospital.

THEFT

A Goodwill employee reported a woman taking a purse without purchasing it.

CITATION

A man was cited for driving under suspension on South Delaware Street.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT

A caller advised a neighbor was screaming in his apartment on Park Avenue. Officer made contact with a woman who advised everything was fine.

ACCIDENT

A traffic accident took place at Main and High streets. It was a non-injury collision.

MAN CITED

A man was cited for open container on West Marion Street. He also is on probation in Fairfield County.