Hospital welcomes new interim president

MOUNT GILEAD — OhioHealth has announced that Jordan Woods has accepted the role of interim president of Morrow County Hospital, effective on or about Feb. 1.

This is after current President & CEO Chad (CJ) Miller announced he was assuming the role of senior director of Operations at OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby hospitals after 17 years at Morrow County Hospital. As a managed hospital, the Morrow County Hospital president is appointed by OhioHealth.

Woods most recently served as senior director of Operations for several divisions at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital and has more than 15 years of healthcare experience, nearly eight of which have been with OhioHealth. He currently serves on Riverside Methodist’s executive team as a key leader in strategic planning and operational execution. In addition, he served as Administrative Director of Imaging Services, UPMC in Pittsburgh for three years.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business (Finance) from Indiana University and a Master’s of Health Administration from The Ohio State University. He also earned his Six Sigma Green Belt Certification from the University of Pittsburgh and is FACHE board certified.

“I know that Jordan will follow CJ in leading the hospital with integrity, compassion and excellence,” said Cheryl Herbert, senior vice president of Operations for OhioHealth. “CJ can feel really good about what’s he’s accomplished here and I’m confident that Jordan will step in and continue to provide strong leadership, connecting well with associates, providers and community members.”

Herbert continued, “OhioHealth is committed to serving the needs of Morrow County residents and partnering with Morrow County Hospital by providing expertise and leadership, access to specialists, and much more. I look forward to working closely with Jordan in his new role.”

