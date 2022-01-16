Winter storm advisory in effect

A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for the following counties through Monday morning:

Delaware County

Fayette County

Franklin County

Knox County

Madison County

Morrow County

Richland County

Snow accumulations 1-3 inches in the area are expecting with more north and east of Mount Gilead. Some areas could get up to 6 inches.

Several central Ohio counties are under snow emergencies as winter weather moves into the area

The Ohio Department of Transportation has more than 900 crews out across the state treating slick roads.

