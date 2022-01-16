Winter storm advisory in effect

A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for the following counties through Monday morning:
Delaware County
Fayette County
Franklin County
Knox County
Madison County
Morrow County
Richland County
Snow accumulations 1-3 inches in the area are expecting with more north and east of Mount Gilead. Some areas could get up to 6 inches.
Several central Ohio counties are under snow emergencies as winter weather moves into the area
The Ohio Department of Transportation has more than 900 crews out across the state treating slick roads.