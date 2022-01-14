Holt joins C-L school board

CARDINGTON — Chad Holt was appointed the new board member when the Cardington-Lincoln Board of education met for its initial meeting of 2022.

Holt was given the oath of office by board treasurer Jon Mason. Holt will complete the two year term vacated when Matt Meyers resigned last year.

Named president pro tem of the board was Matt Clinger who was later named president. Pat Clark was elected vice president.

The board established the place of meetings as the Cardington-Lincoln High School Library. Time of meetings was set for the second Monday of the Month at 7 p.m. April through October and 6 p.m. November, December, February and March.

The January meeting was held the second Tuesday in January and there will be no meeting in July.

In other business:

• The designation of the Morrow County Sentinel as the official publication of all board of education required legal notices.

• The following board liaisons were named: Legislative /board policy: Pat Clark; business and finance, Matt Clinger; Booster/Parent Organization, Sarah Struck; Representative to the Cardington-Lincoln Athletic Board, Chad Holt and Community Outreach and OSBA delegate, Quinn Maceyko.

• Superintendent Brian Petrie reporting on the current Covid status, said, “We are running a little higher on absences for both students and staff since our return from Christmas break. Over the last two weeks, we have about 12-15 percent out due to illness and quarantine. These are the highest numbers that we have seen since shortly after the county fair.”

• The board approved and accepted the donations from Youth Softball field dugout labor and materials valued at $35,000 labor and materials; donation of $150 to the Cardingotn-Lincoln High School FFA for purchase of Chapter t-shirts from Farmers Co-op; a donation of dirt and hauling services from Tharp Trucking to the Cardington Lincoln Softball and baseball field estimated cost of $400; and a donation of $450 to K-8 students for field trip costs from the Cardington Education Foundation.

• Several parents spoke about a concern for special education services for their child.

• Jon Mason, treasurer, reported on December and January, explaining that under the new formula we are “starting to see daylight. I’m looking forward to this new funding to kick in.”

He also discussed millage changes.

• Approved the second read of policy titled “Nondiscrimination on the basis of sex in education program or activities.”

• A resolution in opposition of House Bill 290 “BackPack” Bill was approved.

• Approved membership fee to the Ohio School Board Association and the Legal Assistance Fund 1: OSBA annual membership estimated at $4,664.00. Also approved was a resolution to participate in the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund.

• Membership fee to the Ohio Education Policy institute at $1,000 was approved.

• Approved membership fee to the Ohio Education Policy Institute in the amount of $1,000; the lease agreement with Morrow County Area Transit for Jann. 1-Dec. 31; for the instrumental music room — 1,050 square feet and annual payment from MCAT to the board in the sum of $10,500.

Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education members, back from left: Quinn Maceyko, Matt Clinger, Brian Petrie, Superintendent. Front: Sarah Struck, Pat Clark and Chad Holt, newly appointed member. Jon Mason, treasurer, was absent. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/01/web1_Cardington-Lincoln-Board-of-Education-2022.jpg Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education members, back from left: Quinn Maceyko, Matt Clinger, Brian Petrie, Superintendent. Front: Sarah Struck, Pat Clark and Chad Holt, newly appointed member. Jon Mason, treasurer, was absent. Courtesy photo