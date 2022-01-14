Meetings, events

• Tomorrow Center Board of Directors Reorganizational/Regular Meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 24, at 4:30 p.m. The meeting is held in the Miller Center 3700 County Road 168 Cardington. The public is invited.

• The Village Gathering Place will host the first Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours of the year on Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. Free event; registration required.

• Edison village council meeting, Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building at 103 N. Boundary St.

• From Citizen to Patriot (FCTP) invites everyone to their free monthly educational forum at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 at Galion Grace Point Life Activity Center, 683 Portland Way North. Doors open at 6 p.m. Title for the forum is “Restoring Life, Liberty, and True Happiness in 2022 ” presented by guest speaker Mel Harrison from the Liberty Action Network. For more info, contact Carol at 419-468-2944 or Greg at 419-468-4679.

• Morrow County Health District’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic, Thursday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m.–1 p.m., large conference room, in the Community Services Building, Entrance B. Moderna is the vaccine.

• Big G. will again appear at Headwaters Outdoor Education Center, Sunday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. Learn about groundhogs, take a scat/track hike and make a craft.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

