COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Meetings, events
• Tomorrow Center Board of Directors Reorganizational/Regular Meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 24, at 4:30 p.m. The meeting is held in the Miller Center 3700 County Road 168 Cardington. The public is invited.
• The Village Gathering Place will host the first Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours of the year on Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. Free event; registration required.
• Edison village council meeting, Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building at 103 N. Boundary St.
• From Citizen to Patriot (FCTP) invites everyone to their free monthly educational forum at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 at Galion Grace Point Life Activity Center, 683 Portland Way North. Doors open at 6 p.m. Title for the forum is “Restoring Life, Liberty, and True Happiness in 2022 ” presented by guest speaker Mel Harrison from the Liberty Action Network. For more info, contact Carol at 419-468-2944 or Greg at 419-468-4679.
• Morrow County Health District’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic, Thursday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m.–1 p.m., large conference room, in the Community Services Building, Entrance B. Moderna is the vaccine.
• Big G. will again appear at Headwaters Outdoor Education Center, Sunday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. Learn about groundhogs, take a scat/track hike and make a craft.
Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.
