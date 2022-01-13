Mount Gilead School Board organizes for 2022

The Mount Gilead School Board opened its Jan. 11 meeting with members Vanessa Gingerich, Matt Griffith and Mike Sayers being given the oath of office by Treasurer Tina Gabler.

Officers elected for the 2022 school year were President Mike Sayers and Vice President Brandie Salisbury.

Sayers appointed Virgil Staley to serve as the legislative liaison to the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) for 2022. He appointed Vanessa Gingerich to serve as the student achievement liaison to the OSBA.

The board approved meeting dates for 2022 on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 or 7 p.m.

Authorizations were approved for tax settlements, investments and payment of bills. Authorization for payment of payroll was approved along with appropriation modifications.

Authorization was approved for applying to state and federal grants appropriate for the school district.

In other business:

• Tax budget was approved along with December financial reports.

• Contract was approved between Morrow County Area Transit (MCAT) and Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools for transportation needs effective Jan. 1, 2022 to December 2022.

• Supplemental contract was approved for 2021-2022 for Melissa Shipman as High School Volunteer Track Coach.

• Approved employment of Hannah Caldwell for the Chiefs Club SACC Program. Resignations for Chiefs Club/SACC Program were also approved.

• A Board Service Fund was established where $2.00 per child is set aside as the service fund to be used only in paying members of the Board of Education expenses incurred in the performances of their duties. The amount will be within the district general fund.

The October enrollment for 2021 was 1,001 students.

The next regular board meeting will be held on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education office.

Mount Gilead School board members at the Jan.11 meeting from left: Matthew Griffith, Brandie Salisbury, Mike Sayers, Vanessa Gingerich and Virgil Staley. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/01/web1_2022-Board-Members.jpg Mount Gilead School board members at the Jan.11 meeting from left: Matthew Griffith, Brandie Salisbury, Mike Sayers, Vanessa Gingerich and Virgil Staley. Courtesy photo