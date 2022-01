Alli Named to Dean’s List

KINGSTON, PA. — Alexandria Alli, Ashley, was among more than 350 students named to the Dean’s List, earning Honors at Wyoming Seminary for the Fall 2021 trimester.

Wyoming Seminary recognizes two levels of academic honor each trimester. Students who are named to the Dean’s List High Honors maintain a grade point average of 3.80 and above, while students who earn Dean’s List Honors status hold a grade point average of 3.50 and above.