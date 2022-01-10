MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Jan. 3-10

STOLEN VEHICLE

A Chartwell Street resident reported his vehicle stolen. Vehicle is a 2010 Jeep Compass black in color.

PHONE SCAM

A resident said he received a phone call asking to make payment in $1,000 worth of Apple Pay cards. He then canceled the cards believing it was a scam. He asked for it to be documented in order to get his money reimbursed.

ACCIDENT

Officer responded to the intersection of West High Street and Delaware Avenue on a non-injury traffic collision.

BURGLARY

The Purple Indian owner reported someone had broken into the pizza shop.

VANDALISM

A Maple Court resident said someone removed the doorknob from her rear door in an apparent attempt to gain entry.

ASSISTANCE

Fire control located a man at Main and High streets and said his truck broke down. He was wet and cold and was taken to the hospital with symptoms of hypothermia.

DRIVER CITED

A man was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence on East Union and North Walnut streets.

ASSISTANCE

Fire control found two residents on Walnut Street who said they were both trying to detox from drugs and were feeling ill. They were taken to the hospital.