MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF

Jan. 3-10
Animal Call, Road 78, Congress
Run Away/Unruly, US 42, Gilead
Assist Other Unit, SR 19, N Bloomfield
Vandalism, Road 20, Franklin
Animal Call, SR 97, Troy
Threats/Harassment, SR314, S. Bloomfield
Suspicious Vehicle, SR 61, Washington
Threats/Harassment, Road 45, Troy
Assist Other Unit, Road 59, Congress
Suspicious Person, Road 26, Bennington
Disabled Vehicle, SR 288, N. Bloomfield
Threats/Harassment, Road 96, Franklin
Missing Person, Road 176, Chester
Disabled Vehicle, SR 309, Washington
Disabled Vehicle, SR 309, Washington
Animal Call, Road 119, Franklin
Suspicious Vehicle, Road 109, Franklin
Threats/ Harassment, Road 108, Franklin
Breaking and Entering, SR 229, Peru
Assist Other Unit, Road 37, Troy
Run Away/Unruly, SR 95, Gilead
Theft, Road 218, Peru
Assist Other Unit, SR 314, Perry
Vandalism, Road 100, Congress
Suspicious Person, SR 95, Chester
Breaking and Entering, Road 108, Franklin
Suspicious Vehicle, Road 26, Harmony
Suspicious Person, Road 57, N. Bloomfield
Animal Call, SR 95/Road 109, Franklin
Breaking Entering, Road 206, Bennington
Animal Call, SR 95/I-71, Chester
Domestic, SR 229, Bennington
Unruly, SR 95, Gilead
Breaking Entering, Road 218, Peru
Suspicious Vehicle, W. Main, Fulton
Larceny, Road 156, Westfield
Domestic, US 42, Congress
Domestic, SR 95, Canaan
Larceny, Road 80, Perry
Neighbor Trouble, SR 309, Washington
Noise Complaint, Road 61, Washington
Domestic, Road 38, N. Bloomfield
Suspicious Person, S. Portland, Chesterville