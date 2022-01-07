MOUNT GILEAD — Is it time to review your farmland leasing situation? OSU’s farm office team will provide helpful leasing resources in its Ohio Farmland Leasing Update webinar on Feb. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m.

“Winter is a good time to review farm leases, and current information is critical to that process,” said Barry Ward, Leader of Production Business Management for OSU Extension. “We’ll provide the latest economic and legal information relevant to farmland leasing in Ohio.”

Speakers for the event include Ward and fellow Farm Office team members Peggy Kirk Hall and Robert Moore, attorneys with OSU’s Agricultural & Resource Law Program. “We always encourage parties to put their leases in writing,” states Hall. “But we’ll also share other legal information that can help parties deal with conservation practices, a potential new law about notice of termination, and how to use leases in farmland succession planning.”

Topics in the webinar will include:

• Current economic outlook for Ohio row crops

• Research on cash rent markets for the Eastern Corn Belt

• Rental market outlook – fundamentals

• Ohio’s statutory termination legislation

• Addressing soil quality and conservation practices in leases

• Using long term leases in farm succession planning

• Farmland leasing resources

There is no fee for the webinar, but registration is necessary. Register at go.osu.edu/farmlandleasingupdate.