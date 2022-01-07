Master gardener volunteers wanted

MOUNT GILEAD — Share your love for gardening while giving back to the community.

Master Gardener trainees receive university level training in horticulture from Ohio State University Extension in the areas of botany, soils, trees, flowers, lawns, fruits and vegetables, entomology, pest management, and diagnostic skills. Trainees must complete a minimum of 40 hours of training.

If you have an interest in gardening, want to learn more, and want to help your community grow, the OSU Master Gardener program is on Monday, Feb. 21 6 p.m. in the Ag Credit upstairs Conference room at the Morrow County OSU Extension Office.

Contact Carri Jagger with questions at 419-947-1070 or email jagger.6@osu.edu.