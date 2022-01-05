Morrow County under Wind Advisory until 10 p.m.

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for a series of counties throughout Central and Northeast Ohio.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects; tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use caution when driving if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor furniture and other items.
The following counties are under the Wind Advisory from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday:
Ashland County
Erie County
Huron County
Lorain County
Medina County
Morrow County
Ottawa County
Richland County
Sandusky County
Seneca County
The following counties are under the Wind Advisory from 12 p.m. until 12 a.m. Thursday:
Ashtabula County (lakeshore)
Cuyahoga County
Lake County