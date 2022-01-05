Morrow County under Wind Advisory until 10 p.m.

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for a series of counties throughout Central and Northeast Ohio.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects; tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use caution when driving if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor furniture and other items.

The following counties are under the Wind Advisory from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday:

Ashland County

Erie County

Huron County

Lorain County

Medina County

Morrow County

Ottawa County

Richland County

Sandusky County

Seneca County

The following counties are under the Wind Advisory from 12 p.m. until 12 a.m. Thursday:

Ashtabula County (lakeshore)

Cuyahoga County

Lake County