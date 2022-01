The Morrow County Airport Authority will meet Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 6 p.m., at the Morrow County Commissioners Hearing Room located on the second floor of 80 N. Walnut Street in Mount Gilead.

The Purpose of the meeting is to review and rank Request for Qualification (RFQ) submissions for engineering services for the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Grant Program.

This meeting notice serves as agenda for the meeting.