MG Council heads into new year

MOUNT GILEAD — Four current village council members took the oath of office at the first meeting of the year on Monday, Jan. 3.

Tim Clapper, Aron Fraizer, Kay Hines and Emily Shaffer were sworn in prior to the session by Morrow County Municipal Court Judge Jenifer Burnaugh.

“We all appreciate what you do,” Burnaugh said. “Usually those folks that are talking to you aren’t saying all the good things.”

Shaffer was appointed council president, a position she held during a prior council term.

In other business:

• Meetings will continue the first and third Mondays of the month, with one meeting only in July and August. The September meeting is the Tuesday after Labor Day, per council ordinance.

• Guests will be limited to 5 minutes each to speak at meetings, or 10 minutes per topic.

• Police Chief Adam Lakey said the speed sign has been moved to the Park Avenue Elementary School area. It is a mobile sign.

• Lakey said Whitehall Police Department donated Tasers, holster, cartridges and batteries to the village police department. Lt. Brian Smith, a previous MGPD officer, coordinated the donation.

• The department handled 91 calls for service Dec. 6-31, compared with 112 for that same period a year ago.

• Village Administrator Derek Allen said the Community Development Block Grant was awarded to the county Dec. 20. Wor will be done on Lincoln Avenue and inspected by the village.

• He received approval to spend $14,500 for a construction standards contract by Poggemeyer Design Group of Mansfield.

• Allen also got the OK to spend $19,500 on the pool deck, surface pipes and drain work on the village pool. Work should be done this spring.

• Mayor Jamie Brucker gave his State of the Village address, noting accomplishments in 2021. Details of that will be in the Jan. 12 print edition.

Village Council members sworn in prior to Mount Gilead meeting Monday night. From left: Tim Clapper, Aron Fraizer, Kay Hines and Emily Shaffer, with Municipal Court Judge Jenifer Burnaugh administering the oaths. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/01/web1_council.jpg Village Council members sworn in prior to Mount Gilead meeting Monday night. From left: Tim Clapper, Aron Fraizer, Kay Hines and Emily Shaffer, with Municipal Court Judge Jenifer Burnaugh administering the oaths. Sentinel photo