MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Dec. 27-Jan. 3

Theft

A woman was arrested on West Marion Road on a charge of theft.

Woman cited

A woman parked on West Marion Road was cited for open container and possession of marijuana.

Hit-skip

A man said a semi side-swiped his pickup on North Main Street and did not stop.

Narcotics charge

A woman was found unresponsive on West Marion Road. She was given two doses of Narcan and taken to the hospital. Suspected Fentanyl and Oxycodone were located. Grand jury indictment for drug possession will be sought upon receipt of test results.

Property theft

The theft of a 40-yard container, valued at $20,000, was taken from Mid-Ohio Sanitation parking lot. The container has the Mid-Ohio information painted on the side of it. The suspect vehicle is a Ford truck white/light in color with darker around the bottom.

Warrant served

A woman was taken from Richland County Jail to Morrow County Jail without incident. She had an active arrest warrant out of Mount Gilead Mayor’s Court.

In custody

A man was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant out of Mount Gilead Mayor’s Court.

Suspicious vehicle

A vehicle parked on North Walnut Street was checked. A man was under the influence and a woman advised she was taking care of him for the night.

Semi stuck

A semi truck was found hanging over the retaining wall separating Pizza Hut and Drive-Thru 95. The driver forgot to set the brakes. A tow was sent and the incident documented.

Motorist cited

A man was cited for driving under suspension and driving left of center.

Door damaged

An unknown person broke the front door window at Domino’s Pizza on South Main Street.

Burglary attempt

A resident of Westview Drive reported his back door had been tampered with and kicked multiple times in an attempt to gain entry.

Traffic offense

A woman cited on West High and Iberia streets for driving under suspension and having no working tail lights.

Drug citation

A man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on West Marion Road and Baker Street.