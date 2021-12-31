Meetings, events

• The Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Business Connection Breakfast,, Jan. 11 at 7 a.m. at Heartland Conference Retreat Center, 3201 County Road 225, Marengo. It will take the place of the regularly scheduled Chamber Noon Luncheon for the month of January. Inspirational message is “Reach up and Reach out” with guest speaker local author, Andy Cochran. He resides in Galion and is the author of “A Journey Beyond Comparison; Enjoy the Life God has Given You.” Cost per person $20, breakfast included.

• The Northmor Local Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in the Board Office located at 5247 County Road 29 in North Bloomfield Township. The regular Northmor Local Board of Education meeting will be held immediately following the organizational meeting. For information, go to the district website www.knightpride.org.

• The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East has daytime appointments for their sexual health clinic (STI/STD testing and treatment and PrEP) on Mondays and Fridays. Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment/ensure provider availability and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. Cash and checks also accepted. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

• The Village Gathering Place will host the first Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours of the year on Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. Free event; registration required.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/12/web1_calendar-3.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.