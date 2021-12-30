MORROW COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

DECEMBER TRANSACTIONS

CR 220, Joseph and Jill ERb to Justin and Sara Hershberger, $20,340.

5666 TR191, CountryTime Land Specialists Ltd. to Walter and Kristen Mollette, $130,000.

5426 TR 191, Delbristol Property Investments LLC to Adam and Krystie Schwartz, $405,000.

4968 TR 191, Bret Bringle and Blaney Tracey to Timothy and Brndi Smith, $210,000.

5189 CR 13, Caleb Mainous to Jennifer Salyers, $536,000.

3622 SR 42, Kevin Heacock to Ethan and Elizabeth Stupka, $228,000.

4413 SR 42, H&H Rentals Ltd. to Rachel Jeffrey, $180,000.

4626 CR 9, Levering Brothers Inc. to Kana Properties LLC, $100,000.

137 Cunard St., Cardington, Glenn and Constance Mash to HP Homes LLC, $29,000.

448 Kinsale Drive, Cardington, Michael Turner to David Bond, $165,000.

2880 TR 182, Tony Parsons to Lakewood Farms Inc., $40,000.

145 Sandusky St., Chesterville, Shawn and Amy Rinehart to Rhett and Amanda Hensel, $200,000.

CR 77, Barnett Convertible Investment Property Trust to John and June Patterson, trustees, $54,000.

Lots 322-323, Congress Township, James Reed and Elizabeth Boggs to John and Daphne Fandrich, $25,000.

Lots 273-274, Congress Township, Todd and Leslie Schneider to Jolene Nelson and Katrina Dickson, $9,000.

Lot 296, Congress Township, Joseph Yaney to Roger and Deborah Partlow, $2,000.

Lots 15-16, Congress Township, Dionysios Klironomos and Jacqueline Boutilier to Lansbury Homes LLC, $147,500.

4185 TR 99, Felber Properties LLC to Great Escapes Columbus North LLC, $10,350,000.

TR 184, Steven Gregory to Mark and April Homkes, $95,000.

3625 CR 26, Matthew Horton to Frank Jasa and Emily Bailey, $110,000.

4680 CR 23, Beverly Gochanour et al to MIlton and Charlene Mosley, $260,000.

2427 CR 25, Larry Wigton to Erin Wollett, $97,000.

6556 SR 97, Rogers Preservation Trust to Michael and Patricia DelGreco, $310,000.

6935 TR 91, Todd and Carie Shepherd to Shawn and Amber Miskovich, $625,000.

1941 TR 165, Kathryn Cathell to Ricky Fox and Stacey Hatcher, $275,000.

TR 15, Prentiss Hankins to Edward and Kami Reusch, $250,000.

1149 SR 314, Mathias Short to Michael and Tracy Long, $5,500.

8174 SR 314, Lloyd and Heiden Eichorn to Jason and Racheal Shaffer, $72,000.

8017 SR 314, Karen Barnhart to Andrew and Makayla Rickens, $86,750.

7509 CR 30, Vickie Oder et al to Andrew and Sarah Creswell, $85,000.

TR 21 and 2458 TR 156 W., Del-Co Water Co. Inc. to Ringler Holdings LLC, $1,541,000.

Source: Morrow County Auditor

