Cardington plans Winter Sports Night

Winter Sports Night will be held at Cardington-Lincoln High School during halftime of the JV basketball game when the Pirates host the Danville High School Blue Devils.

Queen candidates, all seniors, are Dana Bertke, Beth Hardwick and Hazel Jolliff. King candidates, also seniors, are Joe Denney, Bryce Moodispaugh and Tanner Slusher.

Attendants are Anna Seymour, junior; Chloe Sherborne, sophomore and Abbi Hardwick, freshman.

Junior court members are first grade students Walker Prince, son of Joe and Whitney Prince, from the class of Diane Tucker; Laila Dudgeon, daughter of Andrew and Holly Dudgeon, from the class of Kathy Gardner; and Oakley Osborne, son of Clayton and Kara Osborne, from the class of Melissa Deems.

Returning king and queen are Liz Long and Zach Lester.

Queen candidate Dana Bertke is the daughter of Jennifer Bertke and the late Benjamin Bertke. Dana’s activities include basketball, softball, FFA, the National Honor Society and 4-H. She is also active with the First United Methodist Church. Her honors include winning the Showman of Showman contest at the Morrow County Fair.

She will be escorted by king candidate Bryce Moodispaugh, son of Brandon and Heather Moodispaugh. He is active with FFA, the National Honor Society, serves as the senior class secretary; belongs to the Spanish Club, In the Know, Varsity Athletic Club, FCA, serving as treasurer, played basketball and ran cross country.

He has earned the Pirate Award in track and was a state-rated Gold FFA secretary in 2021.

Queen candidate Beth Hardwick is the daughter of Scott and Darla Hardwick.

She is active in varsity basketball, FFA and FCA. Her honors include named to first team All KMAC, first team District 11; second team All Central District, Special Mention All-Ohio and All A’s Honor Roll.

She will be escorted by king candidate Joe Denney, son of Joe and Judie Denney. He is active in football, baseball and FFA. He is becoming the vice president of the FFA and was named second team KMAC in football.

The third queen candidate is Hazel Jolliff daughter of Todd and Joan Jolliff.

She is involved with FFA, Track, Cross Country, Band, National Honor Society and FCA. Her awards include winning the state proficiency in the category of nursery operations. She and her Cross Country team competed in the state two times and she was district champ in the 300 hurdles.

She will be escorted by king candidate Tanner Slusher, son of Michael and Tiffany Slusher. His activities include working at SUZ-E-Qs.

He is a four-year member of FCA; two year History Club member and has belonged to the Spirit Club for three years. His memberships also include two years with FCCLA; two years of Beat Buddies/Pirates Connection; two years of Spanish Club and one year with the Art Club.

Junior attendant is Anna Seymour, daughter of Bryan and Tina Seymour She is active with soccer, National Honor Society, Spanish Club, marching band, soccer coaching and refereeing.

She will be escorted by Sam Wilson, son of Ryan and Amie Wilson.

Sophomore attendant Chloe Sherbourne, is the daughter of Casey Adams and Chris Sherbourne. She is involved with the Cardington FFA.

She will be escorted by Owen Harris, son of Betsy Adams and Chris Harris.

Freshman attendant is Abigail Hardwick, daughter of Scott and Darla Hardwick. She is involved with Cardington basketball and Cardington softball, SoCal Athletics travel softball, hall of fame huddle travel basketball, VAC, FCA and student council. She is an all As and honor roll student.

She will be escorted by A.J. Brehm, son of John and Natalie Brehm.

Cardington-Lincoln High School Winter Sports Night Court 2022, are, back from left: Chloe Sherbourne, sophomore attendant; Anna Seymour, junior attendant;senior queen candidate Dana Bertke; senior queen candidate Beth Hardwick senior queen candidate Hazel Jolliff and freshmen attendant Abbi Hardwick. Seated: senior king candidate Joe Denney; senior king candidate Bryce Moodispaugh and senior king candidate Tanner Slusher. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/12/web1_Winter-Sports-Night-candidates-2022.jpg Cardington-Lincoln High School Winter Sports Night Court 2022, are, back from left: Chloe Sherbourne, sophomore attendant; Anna Seymour, junior attendant;senior queen candidate Dana Bertke; senior queen candidate Beth Hardwick senior queen candidate Hazel Jolliff and freshmen attendant Abbi Hardwick. Seated: senior king candidate Joe Denney; senior king candidate Bryce Moodispaugh and senior king candidate Tanner Slusher. Courtesy photos C-L first grade court attendants Walker Prince and Oakley Osborne. Absent is Laila Dudgeon. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/12/web1_First-grade-court-attendants-Winter-Sports-Night-2022.jpg C-L first grade court attendants Walker Prince and Oakley Osborne. Absent is Laila Dudgeon. Courtesy photos