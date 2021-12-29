Memorial service planned for Zachary Parrott

Services are planned for Northmor graduate Zachary D. Parrott, who was killed Monday in southwest Ohio.

A memorial gathering will be Thursday, Dec. 30, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Northmor High School, 7819 State Route 19, Galion. You may enter through Event Entrance doors.

In honor of his love for The Ohio State Buckeyes, Zach’s family requests those attending the calling hours to wear scarlet and gray.

A memorial service celebrating Parrott’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 31, at Northmor High School. You may enter through Event Entrance doors.

Parrott, 23, is the son of Kenneth and Patricia (Shirk) Parrott. He was born Aug. 30, 1998 in Mount Gilead and graduated from Northmor High School in 2017.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Zach’s honor to the Northmor FFA.

Donations will go toward a scholarship fund recently established in his memory. Please mail checks to: 7819 State Route 19, Galion, Ohio 44833.

The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is serving the Parrott family.