Chamber welcomes new president

FULTON — Morrow County Chamber of Commerce President LeAnne Gompf welcomed new president Erin Kelty at the December meeting.

Chamber members gave both Gompf and Kelty enthusiastic applause at the noon luncheon held at Lutheran Memorial Camp.

Kelty, who is US Bank branch manager in Marengo, said, “I’m very excited to be returning as president of the Chamber. There have been so many challenges these last couple of years; and I am so proud to be part of a growing business community in spite of these challenges.”

Kelty added, “I can’t wait to see what 2022 will bring for our Morrow County businesses. We are all growing together.”

Gompf thanked Chamber Executive Director Angela Powell for her hard work, energy and enthusiasm.

Powell assumed the Director’s position in September and has continued the Chamber’s traditional programs and events as well as adding some new ideas to the mix.

Powell gave members and update of Chamber activities and events as well giving an explanation of new Sustaining Member Sponsorships beginning in 2022.

Events calendar

• Monday, Jan. 3, Chamber Chat from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. at Sames and Cook Restaurant, 33 S. Main St. in Mount Gilead Meet Director Angela Powell and this month’s special guest, State Representative Riordan McClain.

• Tuesday, Jan. 11, Business Connection Breakfast, 7 – 8:30 a.m. at Heartland Conference Retreat Center, 3201 Co. Rd. 225, Marengo Along with breakfast and an opportunity to mingle and make connections, the speaker will be local inspirational author Andy Cochran.

• Thursday, Jan. 27, 5:30 p.m., Business after Hours at the Village Gathering Place, 30 S. Main St., Mount Gilead. You can join fellow Chamber members and network in this special afternoon event that includes food, fun and fellowship.

For information about the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce and memberships, visit: www.morrowchamber.com, phone 419-946-2821.

Chamber of Commerce Board members gathered after the December luncheon at Lutheran Memorial Camp. In back from left: Mike Patterson, LeAnne Gompf, Chris Conant, Angela Powell, Mindy Groves, Neeta Shuff, Brandon Hayes and Matt Farrell. In Front: Katie Gossett, Georgean Schmidt and Erin Kelty. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/12/web1_IMG_20211221_131504-1.jpg Chamber of Commerce Board members gathered after the December luncheon at Lutheran Memorial Camp. In back from left: Mike Patterson, LeAnne Gompf, Chris Conant, Angela Powell, Mindy Groves, Neeta Shuff, Brandon Hayes and Matt Farrell. In Front: Katie Gossett, Georgean Schmidt and Erin Kelty. Sentinel photo

Group plans more events in 2022