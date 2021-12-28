Community Action Winter Crisis Program in effect through March 31

GALION — The Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission’s 2021-2022 Winter Crisis Program (WCP) is now accepting applications.

The Winter Crisis Program (HEAP) is a heating assistance program that may provide a one-time payment toward a utility and/or bulk fuel service for those meeting the program eligibility requirements. The program began November 1, 2021, and runs through March 31, 2022.

Appointments can be made by calling the automated appointment line at 419-718-0047 or online. OHCAC has a morning call-in policy. Customers who are shut off currently call their local county CAC Office.

The policy is as follows:

• Electric or gas customers must be in a shut off situation.

• Bulk fuel, wood, coal, or heating oil customers must have less than 25% of the fuel source on hand.

Call-in customers will be served daily in the mornings, meeting the 2022 WCP guidelines with all required documentation.

The program requirements are as follows. The applicant must have:

• A utility service that is currently off or in disconnection status for the gas and/or electric service.

• A utility service that needs started or 25% or less supply of bulk fuel (propane, fuel oil, wood, coal).

• Eligible applicant’s total household income must be at or below 175% of the 2021-2022 FPG.

All applicants must provide the following documentation at their appointments:

• Proof of U.S. citizenship for all household members, some examples: Social Security cards, birth certificates, hospital birth records, baptismal records (only when place and date of birth is shown), Indian census record, military service record, U.S. passport, verified cash assistance, voter Registration cards.

• Proof of total Household Income is needed for the last 30 days, or 12 months if 30-day income is not reflective of the previous 12 months.

• Both primary and electric heating bills.

• Proof of disability (if applicable).

• Social Security numbers for all household members.

• Copy of lease agreement or rent receipts (if applicable).

• Picture ID of primary applicant.

• Confirmation number (Provided by the automated phone system when scheduling appointment).

• For individuals who receive child support or unemployment benefits must bring documentation.

• If claiming zero income, must provide written documentation on how household is surviving/IRS tax transcript.

• If claiming school grants as your source of income, you must provide educational verification.

• Seasonal employment and self-employment and the household must provide 12 months of income documentation and most current 1040 tax transcript.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/12/web1_COMMUNITY-ACTION-LOGO.jpg