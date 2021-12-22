Two-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD — The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at approximately 7:11 a.m., on Interstate 71 near Mile Post 140, Bennington Township.

Terri H. Foltz, 61, of Marengo, was operating a 2012 Honda CR-V,southbound in the right lane of Interstate 71. Ivan Shapoval, 41, of Mansfield, was operating 2007 Volvo semi-tractor southbound in the middle lane of Interstate71.

Foltz drove from the right shoulder across all three lanes to the left shoulder, attempting to use the median cross-over to head northbound on Interstate 71, and was struck by the semi-tractor.

Foltz was wearing her safety belt at the time of the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Shapoval was not injured.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Morrow County EMS, Delco EMS and the Morrow County Coroner’s Office.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.