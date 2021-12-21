Terry Conner, activities director with the Senior Center, gave the program when Cardington Seniors met for their monthly dinner at the Center on Dec. 17.

She provided pine cones from her trees and with colored felt, a variety of decorative yarn balls and lots of glue, they were fashioned into gnome Christmas decorations.

Those who attended the Christmas in Cardington event the week before shared their fun experiences with the group. They also signed Christmas cards for members who have not been able to attend.

This meeting was led by Marie Christiano, president. who also provided a variety of Christmas cookies for dessert.

The next meeting will be held Jan. 28 at noon. Reservations and cancellations must be made before noon on Thursday, Jan. 27, by calling the center.