Job interview

Members of the Cardington FFA recently participated in a month long Job Interview, one of the most difficult projects.

In this competition students follow the typical process in applying for a job.

They are required to make their own resume, cover letter and reference sheet. They are expected to fill out an employment application and perform a mock interview based on the occupation they choose. Following the interview members immediately moved into a room where they wrote a follow-up letter related to that interview.

Participating in the county contest in October were nineteen members and from there, Khloe Stump, Alexis Peters, Sage Whetnall and Brooke Clapham all advanced to the sub-district competition representing their grade level.

The sub-district contest took place at Tri-Rivers Career Center. Stump was unable to compete, but Whetnall placed eighth in the junior division and Peters and Clapham placed first in both the sophomore and senior divisions.

On Nov. 16, these participants traveled to Urbana for the next level of competition. At the conclusion of the process, application, interviews, and follow up letters, Clapham placed fourth in the senior division and Peters placed third in the sophomore division.

Cardington FFA Job interview competitors, from left: Brooke Clapham, senior division; Alexis Peters, sophomore division and Sage Whetnall, junior division. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/12/web1_cardffa.jpg Cardington FFA Job interview competitors, from left: Brooke Clapham, senior division; Alexis Peters, sophomore division and Sage Whetnall, junior division. Courtesy photo