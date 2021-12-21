Grange honors Hickman as top volunteer

MOUNT GILEAD — Frank Hickman II has been named by the Williamsport Grange #1815 as their 2021 Volunteer of the Year. Volunteer of the Year is awarded to a non-Grange member who gives of their time for one of the Grange’s community service projects.

The award was announced by Williamsport Grange President Donna Carver.

“Frank embodies the spirit of a Granger, selflessly helping his community in any way that he can. The vote to honor him was unanimous,” Carver said.

“He has assisted the Grange for the past several years with our Hometown Hero Veteran Banner project and this year was no exception. He spent numerous hours assisting during the drive-thru registration day even helping to clean up afterwards. He goes above and beyond with every task he undertakes.”

He was recognized in 2019 as Citizen of the Year by the Delaware Chamber of Commerce for his efforts while serving on the President Hayes Memorial Committee. He was instrumental in securing the largest donation to the Memorial fund and he ultimately secured over 45 percent of the total funding required for the statue and site.

Hickman is a combat veteran of the United States Army, his service included duty as a platoon leader and staff officer with an Armored Cavalry Squadron in the Republic of South Vietnam.

He is a member of Mount Gilead VFW Post 8054 VFW, and a charter member of West Chester VFW Post 7696. He is also a member of the Waldo American Legion Post 605. He has served on the Board of The Heroes’ Fund, a Combat Veterans Assistance group, he is a member of the Westfield United Methodist Church, and serves on the Morrow County Joint Veterans Council.

Hickman is the owner and founder of Whetstone Business Consulting, LLC, a consulting firm for business owners to ensure that they, and their families, are protected from financial hardship. He and his wife Diane reside in Westfield Township, where he was raised.

“We are thrilled to recognize Frank as our 2021 Volunteer of the Year. He is a man of honor and integrity and I am proud to call him my friend,” Carver said.

