Meetings, events

• Marion Salem Church, 1641 Salem Road, Caledonia. Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m, “The Christmas Promises.”

• Marengo United Methodist Church, Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 8:30 p.m.; music by Carolynn Menke.

• Regular meetings of the Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will be held on the first Wednesday of each month at the Ag Credit Community Room located at 5362 U.S. 42, Suite 201, Mount Gilead, beginning at 8 p.m. All meetings are open to the public. More information call SWCD Office at 419-946-7923.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/12/web1_calendar-2.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.