Edison honors retiring council members

EDISON — Council members Sandy Ackerman, Ruth Davis and Virginia Swartwood attended their last council meeting before retiring at the end of December.

Edison Mayor Patti Feustel thanked them for their dedication and service to the village.

Ackerman began working for the village as clerk/treasurer before serving several terms as mayor and more recently as a council member.

Davis served several four-year terms on village council before completing her term this year.

Swartwood is also retiring after finishing her term as a council member.

Feustel noted that there are still two vacant council seats.

Village Administrator’s report

• Village Administrator Mary Neviska said the road work on Enterprise Street was not completed to her satisfaction or the satisfaction of the street department since potholes remain on a section of the street.

She said the contractor did reduce the bill, but did not finish the work. He said that it appeared “that part of the street was not used very much.” She said the village should not use this local contractor again.

• Because of storm water problems in residents’ basements, Neviska said engineering advice is needed on how to improve the storm water system in the village. She got some information from the records at the Soil and Water office and has asked a Marion engineer firm to look into the storm sewer problems.

• The home on Boundary Street was sold at a Sheriff’s sale for $38,000 plus back taxes. Neviska said a house on Hill Street will go up for a Sheriff’s Sale in February.

Finance and Personnel

• Council approved temporary appropriations for 2022.

• Approval to fix wages for employees with some raises.

Feustel recommended that they have the street employees report on building inspection to include reporting on questions about zoning as well as building inspection in the village. She said that street workers are already around the village regularly and they can easily incorporate building inspection into their job description.

• Planning committee chairman Pete Russell said there are a lot of plans underway for 2022. Many suggestions have been made for ways to improve the Halloween celebration. A Heritage day is also being considered.

• Santa will visit the village Saturday Dec. 18 from 1-3 p.m. to meet children and hear their requests. Each child will receive a goody bag with candy and a small gift.

• Council approved payment of bills for November totaling $35,817.30. $25,000 of the November amount will go into the sewer system BPA fund. Bills for December were approved for $4,224.80.