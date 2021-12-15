Clarity Corporation Inc. opens downtown

MOUNT GILEAD — On Wednesday, Dec. 15, the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce welcomed new business, Clarity Corporation, LLC to the community. The grand opening and ribbon cutting took place at 11 a.m. with several community members in attendance.

“We welcome you not only to the chamber, but to the community as well. You will be such a blessing to this community,” said Executive Director of the Chamber, Angela Powell.

Clarity Corporation, LLC is owned by Patricia Forbes. They offer home organizing services that enable you to reclaim control of the storage areas in your home or office. Forbes stated that she “has great vision for the downtown Mount Gilead area.”

In addition to offering organizing and estate services, Patricia plans to offer Bible studies and more in her downtown location.

Clarity Corporation, LLC is located at 25 S. Main Street, Mount Gilead. To arrange an initial consultation, call 330-303-7121, email at clarity.corporation31019@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at ClarityCorporation.