The Cardington-Lincoln Local School’s Board of Education will meet Jan. 11, 2022 for the following Organizational Meeting.

• Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the high school library .

• Appointment of the President Pro-tem for the organizational meeting.

• Appointment of the Treasurer Pro-tem for the organizational meeting.

• The regular January 2022 meeting will immediately follow.