Cram the Cruiser to benefit Kentucky tornado victims

MOUNT GILEAD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is teaming up with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Gilead Police Department, Cardington Police Department and the United Way for the Cram the Cruiser event.

All donations will be transported to Kentucky to provide aid to the local residents who were affected by the recent tornadoes. The event will be on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kroger in Mount Gilead. The donations can also be dropped off at the participating law enforcement agencies through Dec. 31.

On the night of Dec. 10, severe tornadoes ripped through Kentucky causing a high number of casualties and massive destruction.

Items needed are clothing, non-perishable food, water, hygiene products, trash bags, gloves, water, diapers, pet items, and for a complete list please visit the United Way website at www.unitedway.org

If you are unable to attend the event and would like to donate, you can drop items off at the following agencies.

• Ohio State Highway Patrol, 3980 County Road 172.

• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, 101 Home Road.

• Mount Gilead Police Department, 72 W. High St.

• Cardington Police Department, 215 Park St., Cardington.