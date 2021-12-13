GOAL DIGITAL ACADEMY HONOR ROLLS

GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students. There is no GOAL student profile. Our students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons.

Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating. Others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice.

GOAL Digital Academy recently announced the students named to the school’s honor roll for the first quarter, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

In order to qualify for the honor roll, students must get all As and Bs or one high C.

The following students from Cardington made the honor roll, listed by grade level:

9th Grade: Lila Boggs.

11th Grade: Lola Boggs, Chase Buzzard, Kali Kunkle.

12th Grade: Megan Humphrey, Anthony Kast.

The GOAL Digital Academy Cardington Lab located at 3700 State Route 168 in Cardington and the Marion Lab located at 194 W. Center St., Marion, serve students in Cardington, Marion and surrounding counties.