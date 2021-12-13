Park Avenue holds STEM night

MOUNT GILEAD — Sponsored by the PTO, it was STEM night on Dec. 1 for students and their families at Park Avenue Elementary School.

During this event, students were introduced to engineering, math and science concepts through fun hands-on activities.

They learned engineering skills as they tried to build the tallest Christmas tree from gum drops, the chemistry of baking soda and vinegar as they made the Grinch’s heart grow and they learned to write the word “Joy” in thte computer language of binary code.

In addition, they were introduced to the physics concepts of force and the laws of motion by making deer fly and target practice with snowballs.

Students from the Mount Gilead High School Key Club and Jobs for Ohio Graduates (JOG) organization helped to make the evening a success by volunteering their time to over see the eight stations.

STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

These students are participating in the STEM night at the Mount Gilead Elementary School. At left Lilly Martin and on the right are Asia Jones and Grace Meier. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/12/web1_STEM-night.jpg These students are participating in the STEM night at the Mount Gilead Elementary School. At left Lilly Martin and on the right are Asia Jones and Grace Meier. Courtesy photo

Submitted story

Information provided by Robin Conrad.

