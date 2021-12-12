Holiday wonderland takes place in Cardington

CARDINGTON — The business district, brilliant with Christmas lights, resembled a scene from a holiday movie when the ninth annual Christmas in Cardington was held Thursday, Dec. 9.

Organizers said here were approximately 2,000 visitors in the village during the four-hour event, where every business place and the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library offered snacks and contests.

The Post 97 American Legion home was visited by 1,000 people who were served meals by the Pals of Pirates and they were entertained by the White Lily Chapel Gospel Singers, an Elvis performer and the Academy of Rising Stars dance group.

Raffles with 70 prizes were more than any awarded in previous years, said a spokesperson.

The Community Park offered a variety of activities including train rides operated by Cardington-Lincoln High School band director John Brehm and an iceless skating rink sponsored by Morrow County Hospital.

“Buddy the Elf,” aka Gene Gompf, was also on hand at the log cabin courtesy of Gompf Funeral Home.

FC Bank sponsored live reindeer located in their parking lot. Horse-drawn wagons transported visitors around the village.

Santa and Mrs. Claus, aka Loren and Tina Radel, greeted 200 youngsters at the fire house and the Grinch (Rick Roth) and his antics kept the crowd laughing in the park shelter house and all over town.

Three churches, First United Methodist, St. Paul Lutheran and Cardington Church of the Nazarene, portrayed the Nativity scene.

The annual house decorating contest will be held later this month.

Officers with Friends of Cardington, organizers of the event, are Lea Ann Maceyko, president; Troy Ruehmund, vice president of operations, Lisa Brake, vice president of events and Julie Roth, treasurer.

