• Cardington-Lincoln Elementary School is in need of mentors for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Central Ohio program. They currently have no mentors. If you are interested, contact Jordan Smith, match support specialist, at 740-369-2447 or jsmith@bbbscentralohio.org.

• Blood drives: Dec. 17; 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Marengo United Methodist Church, 8 N. Main Street. Dec. 22; 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Morrow County Hospital, 651 West Marion Road, Mount Gilead.

• Santa Claus is coming to Edison, Saturday, Dec. 18, 1-3 p.m., Edison Municipal Building, 103 N. Boundary St. You are welcome to take a quick photo of your children as they chat with Santa.

• From Citizen to Patriot free monthly educational forum at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 at Galion Grace Point Life Activity Center, 683 Portland Way North. Doors open at 6 p.m. A celebration, “Christmas in America”, will be the focus of the evening featuring live music/entertainment and light refreshments. For more info, call 419-468-2944 or 419-468-4679.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

