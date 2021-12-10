COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Meetings, events
• Santa Claus is coming to Edison, Saturday, Dec. 18, 1-3 p.m., Edison Municipal Building, 103 N. Boundary St. You are welcome to take a quick photo of your children as they chat with Santa.
• From Citizen to Patriot free monthly educational forum at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 at Galion Grace Point Life Activity Center, 683 Portland Way North. Doors open at 6 p.m. A celebration, “Christmas in America”, will be the focus of the evening featuring live music/entertainment and light refreshments. For more info, call 419-468-2944 or 419-468-4679.
Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.
