COLLEGE NEWS

Students earn
scholarships at BWU
BEREA — Students from our area were among over 660 students who earned scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall. BW has a long history of scholarship support from alumni, faculty, trustees and friends.
Over 400 named scholarships provide more than $3.8 million to help students attend, persist and graduate from BW. The following local students earned scholarships:
Kaleb Pierce of Fredericktown, a graduate of Highland High School majoring in software engineering and psychology, earned the Isabel Marting Scholarship.
Emily Randall of Mount Gilead, a graduate of Mount Gilead High School majoring in pre-allied health/pre-physical therapy, earned the Florence N. Gray Scholarship.
Casey White of Mount Gilead, a graduate of Mount Gilead High School majoring in political science, earned the Capt. Nelson Flip Campbell Jr. Memorial Scholarship.
Kyle White of Mount Gilead, a graduate of Mount Gilead High School majoring in sport management, earned the Capt. Nelson Flip Campbell Jr. Memorial Scholarship.
Kate Wildenthaler of Galion, a graduate of Galion High School majoring in public relations, earned the George & Fran Boyer Scholarship.