COLLEGE NEWS

Students earn

scholarships at BWU

BEREA — Students from our area were among over 660 students who earned scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall. BW has a long history of scholarship support from alumni, faculty, trustees and friends.

Over 400 named scholarships provide more than $3.8 million to help students attend, persist and graduate from BW. The following local students earned scholarships:

Kaleb Pierce of Fredericktown, a graduate of Highland High School majoring in software engineering and psychology, earned the Isabel Marting Scholarship.

Emily Randall of Mount Gilead, a graduate of Mount Gilead High School majoring in pre-allied health/pre-physical therapy, earned the Florence N. Gray Scholarship.

Casey White of Mount Gilead, a graduate of Mount Gilead High School majoring in political science, earned the Capt. Nelson Flip Campbell Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

Kyle White of Mount Gilead, a graduate of Mount Gilead High School majoring in sport management, earned the Capt. Nelson Flip Campbell Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

Kate Wildenthaler of Galion, a graduate of Galion High School majoring in public relations, earned the George & Fran Boyer Scholarship.