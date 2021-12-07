Riley chosen Mount Gilead Post Trooper of the Year

MOUNT GILEAD — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Colten L. Riley has been selected as the 2021 Trooper of the Year at the Mount Gilead Post.

The selection of Trooper Riley is in recognition of outstanding service during 2021 at the Mount Gilead Post. Trooper Riley was selected for this award by his peers, because of his enthusiastic work attitude, leadership abilities, community engagement, and his level of professionalism with his supervisors, peers and the public.

Trooper Riley has earned the Criminal Patrol Award in three consecutive years, and is a former ACE Award recipient for excellence in auto larceny, a news release states.

Trooper Riley joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2016 and has spent his entire career at the Mount Gilead Post. Originally from Fredericktown, and upon graduating from Fredericktown High School, Trooper Riley enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.

Trooper Riley and his wife, Ashley, live in Howard with their children, Kasen and Amelia.

