Morrow County Jr. Fair Board receives grant from AgCredit

FOSTORIA — AgCredit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness, today announced that it is awarding a total of $120,000 in Mission Fund grants to 14 community organizations in support of their efforts to improve the quality of life in communities primarily within the cooperative’s 18-county service territory.

Locally, Morrow County Jr. Fair Board received $5,000 to update their training room with a smart TV, tablets and electronic readers to meet the Ohio Department of Agriculture technology guidelines.

Now in its fourth year, the Mission Fund supports AgCredit’s commitment to investing in the future of agriculture and positively impacting the quality of life in rural Ohio. Recipients were selected based on their proposals to meet criteria in one or more of four key areas: Education, environment, technology and quality of rural life.

“We had a record number of applicants this year and were able to fund 40% of the applications that were submitted,” said AgCredit President and CEO Brian Ricker. “Agriculture is a thriving and dynamic economic engine in northern Ohio, and AgCredit is delighted to assist these worthy organizations as they work to make our communities better, safer and environmentally healthier places to live and work.”

Organizations may apply for Mission Fund grants of up to $15,000 per year. The 2022 application process will begin in March, and funds will be distributed by Dec. 31. For more information about the lending cooperative or its Mission Fund, visit AgCredit.net.

Brandy McKinney from the Mount Gilead AgCredit team (center) presents the Mission Fund check to the Morrow County Jr. Fair Board. Courtesy photo