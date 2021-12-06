Village dog park dedicated, opens

MOUNT GILEAD — Work on the dog park has been completed and it’s open. A dedication was held last Saturday.

“Today was an exciting day as we dedicated the new dog park in memory of the late Dr. Harry Riggs,” mayor Jamie Brucker said.

“Thank you to the community members and our 4-legged friends for helping us with this dedication today. Thank you to the Chamber for helping with the ceremony.”

Brucker also thanked “village employees who far exceeded all expectations in creating this space for our community to use.”

He said he saw owners and their dogs using it over the weekend.

The water fountain is turned off for the season and will be turned back on in the spring.

In other business before village council Monday night:

• Plans are moving forward on deck replacement at the village pool. Work continues with the gutter system.

• A meeting was held to discuss the tennis and basketball courts and obtain a preliminary estimate on materials for those.

The design is moving along but it is made more difficult with the instability in crude oil prices.

• Terra Valley has completed the emergency repair on State Route 95 by the Pillar Credit Union.

• Lincoln Avenue project is being advertised and a bid opening will be conducted by the Morrow County Commissioners at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20.

• Leaf pick up in the village will continue until all the leaves are picked up.

• Mount Gilead Schools Superintendent Dr. Zack Howard spoke to council. He updated members on the various projects in the district, including ways to use the resources like the gym for the community.

“We want to be a good community partner,” Howard said.

He said the district is still “considering what to do with the former Edison school property.”

• Council voted to extend Covid sick time of 96 hours for employees into 2022.

• Police Chief Adam Lakey said officers adopted a six-year-old girl and an elderly resident for Christmas through Job and Family Services.

“They donated hundreds of dollars of their own money and hours of their time to obtain every item on both wish lists,” he said.

The family of the late Dr. Harry Riggs, Morrow County Chamber of Commerce members and village employees opened the dog park in Mount Gilead Saturday, Dec. 4.