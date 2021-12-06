Tri-Rivers Career Center, Akron announce early college/high school partnership

MARION — The University of Akron (UA) and Tri-Rivers Career Center (TRCC) entered into an agreement that will allow Marion and surrounding area students the opportunity to complete college-level academic courses while in high school, earning valuable college course credits toward a degree at UA.

The new partnership is called the Tri-Rivers Early College High School.

“We believe all students deserve the opportunity to have access to a college education as a way to expand their future career options,” said John Wiencek, executive vice president and provost at UA.

“The goal is to create reliable pathways that produce more college- and career-ready citizens. And we have achieved great success with this at our other Early High Schools, with more than 80% of students graduating with an associate degree within days of high school graduation. The impact of this for our students and our expanded communities is significant.”

“This program will offer an unprecedented opportunity for qualified students to earn a FREE Associate Degree from the University of Akron while completing their high school experience at Tri-Rivers Career Center,” according to Dr. Charles Speelman, superintendent for Tri-Rivers.

“Each Associate Degree has a path to a Bachelor’s Degree with additional education opportunities at The University of Akron and other institutions across Ohio. If a student plans to go to college, this is an opportunity to learn technical skills, attain industry certifications, prepare for a career, and earn a college degree upon graduation from high school at no cost.”

The new partnership formed between UA and Tri-Rivers is a bold approach to education that blends high school and college in a rigorous yet supportive program, shortening the time it takes to complete a high school diploma and the first two years of college.

Early College High School students will earn technical credits through their career technical program and complete their academic general education requirements in the Center’s distance learning lab where they will connect with UA faculty. The program provides a personalized educational plan that works with the high school schedule, has strong support systems built in, is completely tuition-free for families, and shortens the time it takes for a student to complete a degree.

The program begins in the fall of 2022 with a cohort of 30 students.

