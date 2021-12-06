MOUNT GILEAD — Continuing the tradition, students in the Mount Gilead Park Avenue Elementary School fifth grade art club created snowflake ornaments that will be included in the gift bags to be given to residents of Morrow County Nursing homes for the holidays.

Robin Conrad, art teacher, said the project was initiated by Dixie Shinaberry seven years ago. Titled “The Christmas Angel Project,” Conrad said 150 ornaments will be placed in gift bags and delivered to the residents in Morrow Manor, Bennington Glen Nursing and Rehabilitation and Woodside Village Care Center.

Park Avenue Elementary School Art club students are, from left: Evyahnna Ahli, Camden Castricone and Camri Bartlett. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/12/web1_Art-club-makes-snowflake-ornaments.jpg Park Avenue Elementary School Art club students are, from left: Evyahnna Ahli, Camden Castricone and Camri Bartlett. Courtesy photo