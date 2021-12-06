MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

Nov. 29- Dec. 4

Harassment

A caller reported his ex-girlfriend was harassing him via telephone. She was contacted and advised to stop calling him.

Domestic issue

A man said his brother made threats toward him. A civil standby was performed to allow the man to remove some of his belongings from his address.

Reckless driver

A motor vehicle was reportedly operating in a reckless manner and going left of center on West Marion Road before parking at Kroger. The passenger tire was bald and the vehicle was from Florida. The driver said he couldn’t see well at night. He was advised to have his wife drive for the remainder of the night.

Wallet found

Marion Police found a wallet belonging to someone with a North Main Street address. The man no longer lives there and Marion Police were advised of that.

Driver cited

Police cited a man for a bad plate light and driving without a valid license on East Union Street.

Car struck

A two-vehicle accident on Baker Street was reported by a woman a week later. It was not clear regarding the damage to her vehicle, so no charges were filed.

Warrant

A woman who was a passenger in a traffic stop on South Main and Center streets had a warrant out of Crawford County. She was taken to the Morrow County jail without incident.

Vandalism

A West High Street resident said someone let the air out of his rear tires on his vehicle.

Citations given

A man was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for speeding, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.